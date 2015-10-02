(Adds details on inflation, economy)
PRAGUE Oct 2 The Czech National Bank's (CNB)
board discussed whether to ease monetary policy further but saw
no need to move to negative interest rates, minutes from last
month's policy meeting showed on Friday.
The bank cut the main interest rate to 0.05 percent in 2012
and in November 2013 it said it would keep the crown currency on
the weak side of 27 to the euro, a policy it reiterated last
week it would maintain until at least the second half of 2016.
Despite that twin stimulus, Czech inflation - which the bank
is looking to lift back to a 2 percent target - started falling
again this summer, slowing to an annual rate of 0.3 percent in
August.
Economic growth has, however, picked up.
One ratesetter said in early September the central bank
might need to ease policy further because of disinflationary
risks from abroad. Others have left open the option of a later
exit from the intervention regime.
The minutes from the Sept. 24 meeting showed the bank
discussed negative interest rates and the option of postponing
the exit from the intervention regime to a later date.
"It was said several times that there was no need for such a
step (of negative rates) given the negative market interest
rates in some financial market segments and high credit growth,"
the minutes said.
"It was said ...that in the current situation it was
appropriate to wait and see whether inflationary tendencies
materialised in the domestic economy."
One ratesetter said the weak crown currency regime was not
likely to end already in July 2016, according to the minutes.
Analysts are split on whether the central bank will let the
crown firm freely again in the second half of 2016 or only in
2017.
It has signalled that inflation must be back at target
before an exit, and bank forecasts see that happening only in
early 2017.
The board, which assessed economic growth as robust, agreed
low inflation was mainly caused by external factors, citing a
drop in commodity prices and subdued euro zone inflation.
Board member Jiri Rusnok, who is widely expected to take
over from Singer in mid-2016, has said inflation must overshoot
the target to permit an exit from the currency regime.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet and John
Stonestreet)