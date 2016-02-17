BRIEF-Nebag FY profit of CHF 10.32 mln
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE Feb 17 Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday he would not vote for negative interest rates as this tool can not be used indefinitely and carries a big cost with low return.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) board discussed introducing negative interest rates at its last rate-setting meeting on Feb. 4, at which it also extended the expected exit from its weak crown policy into the first half of 2017.
"For myself, I say that it is good to have this debate... but if someone asked me now whether I would raise my hand for negative interest rates, then I would not do that," Hampl told a business conference.
"It is a tool that you cannot use indefinitely. It is a tool which has big cost and little return." (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
LISBON, April 12 Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state last month agreed to sell to U.S. fund Lone Star, posted on Wednesday a 2016 net loss of 788 million euros, 15 percent smaller than in 2015 despite heavy provisions as its revenues rose and costs fell.