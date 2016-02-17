PRAGUE Feb 17 Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday he would not vote for negative interest rates as this tool can not be used indefinitely and carries a big cost with low return.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) board discussed introducing negative interest rates at its last rate-setting meeting on Feb. 4, at which it also extended the expected exit from its weak crown policy into the first half of 2017.

"For myself, I say that it is good to have this debate... but if someone asked me now whether I would raise my hand for negative interest rates, then I would not do that," Hampl told a business conference.

"It is a tool that you cannot use indefinitely. It is a tool which has big cost and little return." (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)