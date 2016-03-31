PRAGUE, March 31 The Czech central bank board did not vote on implementing negative interest rates at its monetary policy meeting, Governor Miroslav Singer said on Thursday.

The board had re-opened discussions on this tool in February, but several central bankers have said since that using this measure was quite unlikely.

The bank had decided earlier on Thursday to keep its weak crown policy unchanged, but it said it would likely exit from the intervention regime nearer the middle of 2017, adjusting its February statement in which it had said the first half of the next year was the likely period for an exit.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)