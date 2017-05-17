BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
PRAGUE May 17 It is possible the Czech central bank could return to a normal monetary policy mode by raising interest rates from near zero in the second half of the year after letting the crown float freely last month, board member Tomas Nidetzky said on Wednesday.
The central bank abandoned a cap on the crown currency's exchange rate on April 6, calling it the first step to tightening monetary conditions.
Nidetzky said policy would be determined by data and not time and said also it was clear rate rises would be gradual.
"It is possible in the second half (to start with a return to normal policy)," Nidetzky told Reuters on the sidelines of a parliamentary budget committee meeting.
"The economy is doing well, we will see how inflation will develop, we will see if the successful development, including the exchange rate, will continue. If conditions will be in place... we will start to return to standard monetary policy.
"Standard policy means raising interest rates." (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.