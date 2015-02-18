(Adds crown move, central bank spokesman)

PRAGUE Feb 18 Czech President Milos Zeman weighed into central banking on Wednesday, making clear he would push for a change in policy when he picks the independent institution's next boss in little over a year.

Zeman said he wanted the next chief, and other board members, to be pro-euro and against the bank's policy of keeping the crown currency weak -- a course that has been unpopular among the public but which the bank says is needed to fight the threat of deflation.

His comments strengthened the crown by over 1 percent to 27.256 per euro, a level last seen in the initial weeks after the bank intervened to move the crown to the weak side of 27 in November 2013.

Zeman, often outspoken on domestic and international policy topics, has repeatedly criticised the bank's 2013 decision to weaken the crown and keep it on the weak side of 27 per euro for the long run. The bank had already cut interest rates to near zero in 2012.

"I will do all I can so, in the future, there are people in this institution who will not make needless experiments with the Czech economy and who will support the Czech Republic's entry into the euro zone," the CTK news agency quoted him as saying during a visit to eastern Czech Republic.

The president appoints governing board members, with the next appointments due in July 2016 when the terms of Governor Miroslav Singer and board member Kamil Janacek expire.

Two other spots come open in 2017, and two, vice-governors Mojmir Hampl and Vladimir Tomsik, have mandates lasting beyond the March 2018 end of Zeman's presidential term.

The current board makeup is euro sceptic, the legacy of former president Vaclav Klaus who is harshly critical of European integration and the common currency.

The crown move raised the possibility the bank may have to go back into the market for the first time since intervening for a few days when it launched the policy, one Prague trader said.

A central bank spokesman said the bank did not comment on politicians' remarks. When asked about the crown's rise, he referred to the latest central bank board decision and statement from Feb. 5, when the bank reaffirmed its commitment to intervene to weaken the crown, if needed, to keep it around 27 per euro.

Zeman's words imply he will also closely scrutinise the policy leanings of board candidates, which will affect the bank's behaviour in the future, but that is unlikely to steer the independent bank away from its policy for now.

Singer will be leaving the bank anyway next year, because he is finishing his second and final term. Three others on the 7-strong board are also serving their second terms. Janacek, whose first term ends with Singer, is a Klaus favourite not expected to win a second mandate.

Zeman has already placed economist Jiri Rusnok, his ally and a former caretaker prime minister in 2013-2014, on the board. He is widely believed to be the top candidate to replace Singer.

Rusnok, both as prime minister and now a central banker, has held the bank's line on the intervention policy, which the board has said would last at least until the second half of 2016. He has spoken in favour of euro adoption.

The bank has not ruled out a further weakening of the crown if an increase in long-term deflationary pressures risked undermining domestic demand. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)