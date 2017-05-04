BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA to sell up to 7 pct of Tubacex in accelerated bookbuilding
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER
PRAGUE May 4 The development of the crown's exchange rate will be a key factor for the Czech central bank's decision-making on interest rate hikes, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday.
He said a protracted period of the crown near its former cap of 27 per euro would mean more need for policy tightening than if the currency firms.
"If this very slight or almost no firming from the level of the exchange rate commitment lasts longer, it is logical that... it will create more need for action, for a move toward normalisation of monetary conditions...that means gradual detachment of interest rates from the zero level," Rusnok told reporters. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Petra Vodstrcilova)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) France's National Assembly election has provided new president Emmanuel Macron with parliamentary backing to enact his reform programme, Fitch Ratings says. Implementing the programme would be positive for growth and hence for France's public finances, but it may still face opposition outside parliament. The two-round election has given Macron's La Republique En Marche! (EM) party a large majority with 308 out of
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sekerbank T.A.S.'s (B+/Stable/b+) USD85 million issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes due 2027 a final rating of 'B'. The bonds' Recovery Rating is 'RR5'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 8 June 2017. The notes qualify as Basel III-complaint Tier 2 instruments and contain contractual loss absorption features, which will be triggered at the poin