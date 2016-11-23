PRAGUE Nov 23 Extending the European Central
Bank's bond-buying programme may not affect the Czech central
bank's decision on when to remove its cap on the value of the
crown, if inflation is headed back to or slightly above target,
Czech Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.
"If inflation will be staunchly headed to the target, or
above it, then this does not have to worry us too much," Rusnok
told a business seminar when asked on the possibility.
He added he would not draw any conclusions on ECB policy at
the moment.
On Monday, top ECB officials said the bank needed to
continue supporting the euro zone economy with its ultra-loose
policy, bolstering expectations bond-buying scheme will be
extended next month.
(Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Larry King)