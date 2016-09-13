PRAGUE, Sept 13 The Czech central bank may be
able to exit is weak crown policy in the second half of 2017,
possibly after the summer months, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on
Tuesday.
"We say most likely around the middle (of 2017)... From how
the forecast is being fulfilled so far, it is probably rather a
question of the second half, rather after the holidays next
year," he told reporters.
"It certainly does not look like June and it does not seem
to me we would want to take such actions during summer
holidays."
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)