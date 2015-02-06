Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
PRAGUE Feb 6 Wage growth in the Czech economy cannot be expected to recover quickly, central bank board member Jiri Rusnok said on Friday.
He said, however, he was slightly more optimistic that government wage raises would eventually promote hikes in private sector wages as well.
"We can't expect some kind of really quick recovery in the increase of wages," Rusnok told a meeting of analysts broadcast on the bank's website.
The central bank forecasts wage rises of around 2.7 percent this year.
"It seems our forecast is realistic and I can even imagine the reality will be slightly above that," he added.
Rusnok reiterated the bank was not concerned about crown moves on the weak side of its weak crown policy floor set at 27 per euro.
The bank's board on Thursday identified wage growth, along with the exchange rate and the European Central Bank's policies, as key factors that the bank would watch to identify potential need to weaken the crown to loosen monetary policy further. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)
