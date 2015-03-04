Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
PRAGUE, March 4 The European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme should help the revival of the Czech economy, Czech central bank governing board member Jiri Rusnok told a business seminar on Wednesday.
He also said that low interest rates in Europe could prompt some investors to look to currencies that could appreciate but that no pressure on the crown was visible and investors were aware of the Czech bank's commitment to its weak crown policy.
The Czech central bank has held interest rates near zero and put a cap on the crown currency exchange rate to keep monetary conditions easy amid deflationary pressures from the euro zone. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.