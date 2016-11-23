(Adds comments on exit timing, negative rates, crown)

PRAGUE Nov 23 Extending the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme may not affect the Czech central bank's decision on when to remove its cap on the value of the crown, if inflation is headed back to or slightly above target, Czech Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) has said an exit from its intervention regime - in place since 2013 to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro - may come in mid-2017.

However, many analysts see a risk that an ECB extension of its own ultra-loose policy beyond March 2017 could mean a delay for the crown cap exit.

Rusnok told a business seminar on Wednesday that the bank would monitor ECB actions, but that he would not draw any conclusions on the ECB at the moment, adding that the outlook for Czech inflation may be more important.

"If inflation will be staunchly headed to the target, or above it, then this (possible ECB action) does not have to worry us too much," Rusnok told a business seminar when asked on the possibility.

On Monday, top ECB officials said the bank needed to continue supporting the euro zone economy with its ultra-loose policy, bolstering expectations the bond-buying scheme will be extended at a meeting next month.

The Czech central bank has delayed the expected end of its weak crown policy several times in the last three years.

The economy has started firmly growing and wages are rising, although a weak euro zone is still holding down inflation, which ticked up to 0.8 percent in October, still below the bank's 2 percent target.

Rusnok reiterated on Wednesday that the bank would keep its crown commitment until at least the second quarter of 2017. "After that, anything can happen," he said.

He also said the bank would only look at cutting interest rates to negative territory - something it has discussed in the past - in an extreme case to support its crown commitment.

Once it exits from the cap, Rusnok repeated the bank was ready to intervene to smooth any volatility. He said, though, that expectations of any significant crown strengthening were "groundless". (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)