PRAGUE Dec 14 The Czech central bank's
forecasting models suggest it will end its policy of capping the
crown's exchange rate around the middle of 2017, Governor Jiri
Rusnok said in a video on the bank's website.
"Our forecasting models show the Czech economy may meet the
conditions around the middle of next year. We have to caution,
however, that we do not even know the exact timing," he said in
the video blog posted on Wednesday.
"It depends on future developments not only at home but also
abroad and to what extent our assessments materialise."
A Reuters poll last week suggesting it was increasingly
likely the bank would end its intervention regime around
mid-2017. The poll was conducted after the release of
stronger-than-expected inflation data and the European Central
Bank's decision to extend its bond-buying to December 2017 but
at a lower monthly amount.
