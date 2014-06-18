PRAGUE, June 18 Czech consumers and businesses
are starting to make "normal" purchasing and investment
decisions after a period of expectations of falling prices,
central bank Governor Miroslav Singer wrote in a blog piece
posted on the bank's website on Wednesday.
Singer wrote that following the bank's interventions to
weaken the currency last November, the effect on retail sales
growth was stronger than expected. He added future growth must
be driven by higher incomes and better consumer sentiment.
"Consumers and firms are beginning to behave 'normally' in
consumer and investment decision-making - they are no longer
counting on the possibility of a long-term decrease of prices of
the things they intend to buy," Singer said.
"The buffer of postponed consumption and investments is
slowly wearing out and the future growth of retail sales will
have to be driven by wages increase and consumer sentiment
improvement."
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)