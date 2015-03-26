PRAGUE, March 26 Anti-inflationary factors affecting the Czech economy have raised the chance that the central bank could move the cap on the crown currency's exchange rate to the euro to a weaker level, Governor Miroslav Singer said on Thursday.

"The governing board reiterated that it is ready, in case it is needed, to move the level of the exchange rate commitment," Singer told a news conference.

"With regards to the... anti-inflationary balance of risks to the forecast, the probability of such a step has increased since the last governing board meeting."

The bank earlier repeated its position that the cap on the crown, set at around 27 to the euro, could be changed in case there is a long-term increase in deflation pressures that are capable of causing a slump in domestic demand, renewed risks of deflation, and a systematic decrease in inflation expectations. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)