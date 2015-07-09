* Governor Singer reiterates outlook on weak crown policy

* Says Greece impact minimal, German growth big question

* Says wage growth not enough to raise inflation pressure worries (Adds quotes, comment on Greece, CPI data, details)

PRAGUE, July 9 The Czech central bank will maintain its policy of keeping the crown weak at least until the second half of 2016, Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Thursday, reiterating the board's statement from its last policy meeting.

"We are not in a normal situation yet, but we are starting to move towards it," Singer said in an interview with the newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes. "At this time, it is good that monetary policy is loosened to stimulate production, stimulate services, investment."

The Czech National Bank (CNB) launched its policy of keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro in November 2013 - one year after cutting interest rates to near zero - to fight off deflation risks.

Strong economic growth at the start of this year has protected the crown from market turbulence caused by Greece's possible exit if it fails to negotiate a new bailout with its creditors.

The Czech currency has even moved closer to the central bank's FX commitment level that it has pledged to defend, using interventions if needed. It traded steady at 27.150 per euro on Thursday morning.

Singer, when asked about the possibility of a Greek exit, said a direct impact on the Czech Republic would be minimal. "But further development in the euro zone affects us, which depends on whether it helps Greece or not," he said.

He said that lower-than-expected economic development in Germany, a main trading partner, was the biggest question of risk for him and still a big uncertainty.

"We are asking why it is not growing nearly as much as would be expected in today's situation," Singer said.

The Czech economy expanded by 4.0 percent annually in the first quarter, the EU's second-highest expansion rate.

However, inflation remains below the central bank's target of 2 percent, and data from June released on Thursday, after Singer's interview took place, showed a slower-than-expected pickup to an annual rate of 0.8 percent - still the highest rate since December 2013.

Slower-than-expected wage growth last year had also been a concern for policymakers. Singer said data now was slightly above the bank's forecast, but the growth was not enough for him to fear that inflationary pressures were beginning to rise. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)