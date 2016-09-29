PRAGUE, Sept 29 The Czech central bank board
reiterated on Thursday it expected to remove a cap on exchange
rate strength, used to support price growth, in the middle of
2017, in line with its previous policy outlook.
At the same time, the bank delayed by three months its
"hard" commitment declaring the cap keeping the crown on the
weak side of 27 per euro would not be removed before the second
quarter of 2017. Previously, the bank said the commitment would
not be ended before the beginning of the next year.
The bank said the board saw risks to the bank's current
economic forecast as balanced.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)