PRAGUE, June 16 The Czech financial sector's resilience to potential adverse shocks has improved and the risk of excessive lending growth remains low, central bank stress tests showed on Tuesday.

The central bank said under its toughest "Adverse Scenario", which sees a pronounced, long-lasting decline in the economy, the banking sector would maintain overall capital adequacy above the minimum threshold of 8 percent.

However, in this scenario, 10 banks representing around 12 percent of the sector's assets would fall below regulatory thresholds and would need to top up capital by a total of around 9 billion crowns ($372.76 million), or around 0.2 percent of the country's economic output.

The Czech economy has recovered strongly from two recessions since the global financial crisis hit emerging Europe in 2008 with no need to provide state aid to the financial sector.

The central bank said its main risk scenario was a renewed recession given Europe's fragile recovery.

The bank said in its 2014/15 financial stability report that a recovery in loan demand, a drop in interest rates and easing of credit standards were potential risks in the future. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)