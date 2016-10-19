PRAGUE Oct 19 The Czech central bank's move to
eliminate its cap on the value of the crown will be transparent,
Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in a presentation on the
bank's website on Wednesday, reiterating the policy is likely to
end in mid-2017.
Tomsik also repeated the bank's pledge that it would not end
the crown commitment before the second quarter of next year and
said the preferred exit would be in a single move, but that
other steps could not be ruled out.
He reiterated the bank would be prepared to intervene
against excessive crown volatility after the exit.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)