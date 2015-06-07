PRAGUE, June 7 Czech Central Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Sunday the most recent wage data confirmed the bank's expectations, providing further evidence there is no reason to prolong a cap on the crown for longer than currently planned.

Average wages in the Czech economy grew by 2.1 percent in real terms or 2.2 percent in nominal terms in the first quarter, according to data released on Friday.

"From our point of view that is the news, which confirms what we expected," Singer said in a televised debate.

Earlier this week, Singer reiterated that any changes to the cap on the crown currency could only happen in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Robert Muller; writing by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)