Jan 8 Greece should leave the euro zone
and devalue its new currency unless Europe is willing to provide
"massive" funding for the indebted country, Czech central bank
Governor Miroslav Singer said in a newspaper interview.
Singer told daily Hospodarske Noviny Europeans should focus
on helping banks which may need recapitalisation and on issues
that can be resolved, rather than devoting attention for years
to Greece which represents just two percent of the European
economy.
"If there is not the will to give Greece a massive amount of
money from European structural funds, I do not see any other
solution than its departure from the euro zone and a massive
devaluation of the new Greek currency," he said in the interview
to be published on Monday.
"So far Greece has been given loans that served mainly for
buying time and for rich Greeks to move their money out of the
country. This lowers the trustworthiness of Europe and the
willingness of non-European countries to lend or provide new
capital to the International Monetary Fund for helping Europe."
The Czech Republic is a European Union member but has no
plans to adopt the euro in the near future. The country has
maintained the ability to refinance its debt on the markets and
the banking sector is well capitalised and protected by a
domestic deposit base.
Asked about what Europe should do to avert the debt crisis,
Singer said European politicians should acknowledge that banks
may need more capital.
"We have to stop pretending that we will never recapitalise
banks again," he said.
"In connection with the Greek crisis, it will possibly be
necessary to pour money even into quite large banks which will
suffer losses. It is necessary to immediately focus on banks'
problems.
"This is however hitting awful obstacles in large European
countries. There are politicians who said strong words - never,
never never."
Singer criticised the Austrian central bank for publishing,
without consultation, a plan in November to require its banks to
cover new loans in central and eastern Europe with local
deposits, although he said the plan will not impact lending in
the Czech Republic.
Austrian banks are major players on the region's banking
market.
"This was not a good way and we do not do such things,
because we, myself included, consider it to be a sign of
weakness, nervousness or error," he said.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Matthew Jones)