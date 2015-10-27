PRAGUE Oct 27 Czech telecoms infrastructure firm Cetin will invest 22 billion crowns ($898.51 million) into its network over the next seven years, it said on Tuesday.

It said the investment would come from its own sources and would be aimed at building so-called Next Generation Network (NGN). Cetin added the investment will strengthen capacity on its fast LTE network. ($1=24.4850 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)