PRAGUE Oct 14 The Czech finance minister wants
the new chief executive of majority state-owned power group CEZ
CEZPsp.PR to look into conflict of interest claims against
former boss Martin Roman, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.
The move comes after newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes printed
pictures of documents including one from 2006 that it said
showed Roman was a beneficiary of a trust that, via offshore
companies, owned a company that did business with CEZ while he
was in charge.
Roman, who has denied the allegations, resigned last month
after more than seven years at the helm of CEZ, central Europe's
largest listed company and biggest utility, which has a market
capitalisation of $22.98 billion.
Daniel Benes took over as Chief Executive, while Roman
stayed on as supervisory board chairman at the 70 percent
state-owned utility, a major contributor to government coffers.
In a text message to Reuters on Friday, Roman referred back
to comments he had made to Mlada Fronta Dnes denying being a
direct or indirect owner of the company in question, Skoda
Holding, which in 2006 became a key supplier in a 27 billion
crown retrofit of a CEZ power plant.
Roman linked the printing of the documents to a long-running
dispute with supplier Czech Coal over prices and deliveries of
long-term coal supplies.
"My comment for Mlada Fronta Dnes still stands," he wrote.
A Czech Coal spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
On Friday, the Finance Ministry said it would ask CEZ to
look into potential conflicts of interest.
"(The finance minister), acting as a representative of the
main shareholder, will address CEZ Chairman and Chief Executive
Daniel Benes with a request to investigate whether there could
be a conflict of interest with former CEO Martin Roman in
setting tenders in CEZ," ministry spokesman Ondrej Jakob said.
CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said the company welcomed the
investigation because "speculation about the relationship
between CEZ and (former Skoda Holding unit) Skoda Power
is casting a shadow over the cooperation of the firms that
has lasted several decades."
"We will carry out due diligence on all orders in all of CEZ
Group," he added.
Shares in CEZ fell 2 percent from a one-month high on
Friday, trading at 753.9 crowns and underperforming a 0.6
percent fall in Prague's main index .
The country has often been dubbed CEZ Republic by newspapers
as the utility grew into a major European electricity player.
CEZ is both a source of pride and target for criticism for
many Czechs.
Roman oversaw CEZ's expansion into foreign markets mostly in
eastern Europe and, thanks to a hedging strategy, announced a
record profit of 51.9 billion crowns ($2.9 billion) in 2009
during the height of the financial and economic crisis.
But payouts amounting to hundreds of millions of crowns in
stock options to Roman and other top managers over the years as
households power bills jumped have rankled.
($1 = 18.071 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, Jan Korselt and Robert Mueller;
Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Chris Wickham)