PRAGUE Oct 14 The Czech finance minister wants the new chief executive of majority state-owned power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR to look into conflict of interest claims against former boss Martin Roman, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The move comes after newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes printed pictures of documents including one from 2006 that it said showed Roman was a beneficiary of a trust that, via offshore companies, owned a company that did business with CEZ while he was in charge.

Roman, who has denied the allegations, resigned last month after more than seven years at the helm of CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company and biggest utility, which has a market capitalisation of $22.98 billion.

Daniel Benes took over as Chief Executive, while Roman stayed on as supervisory board chairman at the 70 percent state-owned utility, a major contributor to government coffers.

In a text message to Reuters on Friday, Roman referred back to comments he had made to Mlada Fronta Dnes denying being a direct or indirect owner of the company in question, Skoda Holding, which in 2006 became a key supplier in a 27 billion crown retrofit of a CEZ power plant.

Roman linked the printing of the documents to a long-running dispute with supplier Czech Coal over prices and deliveries of long-term coal supplies.

"My comment for Mlada Fronta Dnes still stands," he wrote.

A Czech Coal spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

On Friday, the Finance Ministry said it would ask CEZ to look into potential conflicts of interest.

"(The finance minister), acting as a representative of the main shareholder, will address CEZ Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Benes with a request to investigate whether there could be a conflict of interest with former CEO Martin Roman in setting tenders in CEZ," ministry spokesman Ondrej Jakob said.

CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said the company welcomed the investigation because "speculation about the relationship between CEZ and (former Skoda Holding unit) Skoda Power is casting a shadow over the cooperation of the firms that has lasted several decades."

"We will carry out due diligence on all orders in all of CEZ Group," he added.

Shares in CEZ fell 2 percent from a one-month high on Friday, trading at 753.9 crowns and underperforming a 0.6 percent fall in Prague's main index .

The country has often been dubbed CEZ Republic by newspapers as the utility grew into a major European electricity player.

CEZ is both a source of pride and target for criticism for many Czechs.

Roman oversaw CEZ's expansion into foreign markets mostly in eastern Europe and, thanks to a hedging strategy, announced a record profit of 51.9 billion crowns ($2.9 billion) in 2009 during the height of the financial and economic crisis.

But payouts amounting to hundreds of millions of crowns in stock options to Roman and other top managers over the years as households power bills jumped have rankled. ($1 = 18.071 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Jan Korselt and Robert Mueller; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Chris Wickham)