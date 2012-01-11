PRAGUE Jan 11 A CEZ internal
audit into possible conflicts of interest involving former
chairman Martin Roman has shown no irregularities in awarding
contracts to a major supplier, the Czech electricity producer
said on Wednesday.
Following a request from the Czech finance minister, CEZ
said it had looked through 39 contracts awarded to the supplier,
Skoda Power, by CEZ or an affiliate company whose value amounted
to 26.4 billion crowns ($1.3 billion).
"Decisions on key tenders in which Skoda Power took part
were motivated by business reasons in line with CEZ's approved
strategy," CEZ said in an email. "Relations with Skoda Power
were set in the standard and usual formal way, including for
example exercising contractual penalties."
The probe was launched after the Czech finance minister
requested in October that new Chief Executive Daniel Benes --
who had long served as Roman's deputy -- look into conflict of
interest claims against Roman, who stood down as chairman last
year, in newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes.
The daily had printed pictures of documents allegedly
showing Roman was a beneficiary of a trust that, via offshore
companies, owned Skoda Power when it did business with CEZ while
he was in charge.
But Roman denied he had any relationship with Skoda Power,
which became part of Doosan Group in 2009.
CEZ is a majority state-owned firm worth $21 billion, the
biggest listed company in central Europe with big political
influence.
($1 = 20.1565 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)