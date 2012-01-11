PRAGUE Jan 11 A CEZ internal audit into possible conflicts of interest involving former chairman Martin Roman has shown no irregularities in awarding contracts to a major supplier, the Czech electricity producer said on Wednesday.

Following a request from the Czech finance minister, CEZ said it had looked through 39 contracts awarded to the supplier, Skoda Power, by CEZ or an affiliate company whose value amounted to 26.4 billion crowns ($1.3 billion).

"Decisions on key tenders in which Skoda Power took part were motivated by business reasons in line with CEZ's approved strategy," CEZ said in an email. "Relations with Skoda Power were set in the standard and usual formal way, including for example exercising contractual penalties."

The probe was launched after the Czech finance minister requested in October that new Chief Executive Daniel Benes -- who had long served as Roman's deputy -- look into conflict of interest claims against Roman, who stood down as chairman last year, in newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes.

The daily had printed pictures of documents allegedly showing Roman was a beneficiary of a trust that, via offshore companies, owned Skoda Power when it did business with CEZ while he was in charge.

But Roman denied he had any relationship with Skoda Power, which became part of Doosan Group in 2009.

CEZ is a majority state-owned firm worth $21 billion, the biggest listed company in central Europe with big political influence. ($1 = 20.1565 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)