PRAGUE Dec 1 Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse has signed a memorandum of understanding with Czech engineering group Vitkovice on supplies for the potential multi-billion dollar expansion at CEZ power group's Temelin nuclear power plant.

Westinghouse is bidding for the project, set to be the Czech Republic's largest-ever procurement deal, along with France's Areva and an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS.

If Westinghouse's AP1000 technology was chosen for the expansion, the company said on Thursday it would order components and equipment from Vitkovice, including parts for the new reactors' buildings.

Czech utility CEZ, central Europe's largest by market value, plans to build two new units at the 2,000 megawatt Temelin plant and will pick a winner in 2013. Bids are due in July next year.

On Wednesday, Areva said it wanted to finalise a cooperation agreement with Vitkovice in the first quarter of 2012 to make the Czech group a key supplier in its bid. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)