PRAGUE, July 13 The Czech Republic is to return
property seized from churches during the 1948-1989 communist era
under legislation approved by its lower house of parliament on
Friday, a major step towards ending years of wrangling over the
fate of the assets.
Under a plan agreed by the ruling parties and 17 religious
groups led by the Catholic church, the government intends to
give back most confiscated assets, mainly land and buildings
worth some $4 billion, plus about $2.8 billion in cash
compensation split into 30 annual payments.
The plan may cause a one-off jump in the budget deficit of
1.5 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank has
assessed, because all future payments would be accounted for
immediately.
Prime Minister Petr Necas's centre-right government has
impressed investors with its steps to narrow the budget deficit
and plans to overhaul the pension, health and welfare systems.
But it nearly collapsed over the church restitution plan, a
highly divisive decision in an era of tax increases and spending
cuts needed to narrow the budget deficit.
The return of church property had been planned since the
bloodless 1989 "Velvet Revolution".
But it had until now never won enough political support in
the largely atheist central European country. The leftist
opposition strongly opposed the measure, also citing severe
economic headwinds.
The plan is likely to be vetoed by the upper house, the
Senate, which is dominated by leftists, but the lower house can
overturn the veto later this year.
The Prague cabinet has been shaky since it took power in
mid-2010, beset by a string of internal disputes caused by
corruption scandals, personality clashes and the demands of
individual parties.
But it has survived due to a lack of alternative government
alliances and the ruling parties' concern that an early election
would hand power to the opposition.
($1 = 20.7575 Czech crowns)
