PRAGUE, Sept 1 Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek is against a plan to grant carbon dioxide emissions permits to electricity and heat producers for free, the daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Wednesday.

While the European Union has agreed to auction all permits by 2013, the Czech Republic is one of 10 EU countries allowed to seek permission to make a gradual switch by 2020.

An Environment Ministry draft plan assumes that overall Czech electricity producers would be allocated 108.2 million free permits over the period from 2013 to 2020.

But Hospodarske Noviny reported, citing a Finance Ministry document, that Kalousek opposes a free allocation of permits as he seeks to reduce the budget deficit.

"I must fundamentally disagree with the use of derogation (free) permits," the daily quoted Kalousek as saying.

"The main reason is the need for strong fiscal consolidation with the aim to achieve balanced budgets," he added.

Derogation permits are granted for free in exchange for a company's pledge that it would invest in cutting CO2 emissions at its production.

Kalousek said he was open to a compromise, the daily reported. An option of imposing a windfall tax on the free permits was also in the game. At the moment, the permits are taxed by a 32 percent windfall tax which should end in 2013.

Czech power producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR would get about two thirds of the free permits available in exchange for investments aimed at making their power plants more environmentally friendly.

One permit CFI2Zc1 cost 12.8 euros on Thursday. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by James Jukwey)