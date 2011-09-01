PRAGUE, Sept 1 Czech Finance Minister Miroslav
Kalousek is against a plan to grant carbon dioxide emissions
permits to electricity and heat producers for free, the daily
Hospodarske Noviny reported on Wednesday.
While the European Union has agreed to auction all permits by
2013, the Czech Republic is one of 10 EU countries allowed to
seek permission to make a gradual switch by 2020.
An Environment Ministry draft plan assumes that overall
Czech electricity producers would be allocated 108.2 million
free permits over the period from 2013 to 2020.
But Hospodarske Noviny reported, citing a Finance Ministry
document, that Kalousek opposes a free allocation of permits as
he seeks to reduce the budget deficit.
"I must fundamentally disagree with the use of derogation
(free) permits," the daily quoted Kalousek as saying.
"The main reason is the need for strong fiscal consolidation
with the aim to achieve balanced budgets," he added.
Derogation permits are granted for free in exchange for a
company's pledge that it would invest in cutting CO2 emissions
at its production.
Kalousek said he was open to a compromise, the daily
reported. An option of imposing a windfall tax on the free
permits was also in the game. At the moment, the permits are
taxed by a 32 percent windfall tax which should end in 2013.
Czech power producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR would get about two
thirds of the free permits available in exchange for investments
aimed at making their power plants more environmentally
friendly.
One permit CFI2Zc1 cost 12.8 euros on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by James Jukwey)