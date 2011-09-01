(Changes sourcing, adds details)

PRAGUE, Sept 1 Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek is against a plan to grant carbon dioxide emissions permits to electricity and heat producers for free, the ministry said on Thursday.

While the European Union has agreed to auction all permits as of 2013 instead of giving them out for free, the Czech Republic is one of 10 member countries that have negotiated they can make a gradual switch by 2020.

An Environment Ministry draft plan assumes that overall Czech electricity producers would be allocated 108.2 million free permits over the period from 2013 to 2020.

A government source told Reuters in August there had been a preliminary agreement among the industry, environment and finance ministries to request the free permits.

Power producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR would get about two thirds of the free permits available in exchange for investments aimed at making their power plants more environmentally friendly.

One permit CFI2Zc1 cost 12.8 euros on Thursday.

But the Finance Ministry said Kalousek opposes a free allocation of permits.

"An agreement has not been reached, the ministry has objections and wants to find a compromise solution," ministry spokesman Jakub Haas said.

A letter from Kalousek to Environment Minister Tomas Chalupa, obtained by Reuters, said Kalousek was opposed due to the need to raise revenue to cut the budget deficit to zero by 2016.

He added in the letter he was open to look for a compromise solution.

One possible solution would be imposing a windfall tax on the free permits. At the moment, the permits are taxed by a 32 percent windfall tax, but that tax will expire as of 2013. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik and Jana Mlcochova; editing by James Jukwey)