PRAGUE, Sept 21 The Czech cabinet approved on Wednesday a plan to allocate the maximum possible amount of carbon emissions allowances for free to electricity producers between 2013 and 2020, two government sources said.

The Czechs have negotiated a derogation from EU rules stipulating that all permits for electricity producers are auctioned from 2013, and instead can make a switch from free distribution to full auctioning gradually.

But the plan had been under fire from the finance ministry which sought to raise budget revenue by auctioning. Under a compromise deal, the permits will be given out for free but taxes on some fossil fuels will go up to compensate, the sources said. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, writing by Jan Lopatka)