PRAGUE, Sept 21 The Czech government will allocate a part of emission allowances for free to electricity producers in 2013-2020 and will raise the carbon tax, newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Wednesday citing sources.

The plan, which should be agreed by the cabinet on Wednesday, was a deal between the finance, industry and environment ministries. It will give majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR around 80 million credits for free, the paper said.

"They agreed that we will use fully an exemption to allocate for free part of the allowances, which we received from the EU for the 2013-2020 period," the newspaper quoted one source as saying. "From Jan. 1, 2013, the carbon tax from coal will rise." (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)