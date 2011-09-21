* Power producers to get part of CO2 permits for free
* Govt to raise energy excise taxes
* Tax changes to earn up to $388 mln a year
By Roman Gazdik and Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Sept 21 The Czech government approved a
plan on Wednesday to allocate a part of carbon dioxide emission
allowances for free to electricity producers in 2013-2020 and
will raise energy taxes to make up for the lost revenue.
The plan marks a compromise among the finance, industry and
environment ministries following a row over the free
allocations.
It will give majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR
around 78 million free credits.
Environment Minister Tomas Chalupa, announcing the move,
said the recipients of free permits must invest in
environmental improvements.
"All subjects covered by this distribution scheme have
pledged to deliver investments into an improvement, ecological
enhancement of their installations ... to invest 138 billion
crowns that are tied to the allocation of these permits," he
said.
While the European Union has agreed to auction all carbon
dioxide emission permits as of 2013 instead of giving them out
for free, the Czech Republic is one of 10 member countries that
have negotiated to be allowed to switch gradually by 2020.
Chalupa said the plan assumed that overall Czech
electricity producers would be allocated 108.2 million free
permits from 2013 to 2020.
This corresponds to around 1.4 billion euros in total,
according to 2013 carbon credit prices CFI2Zc3.
To make up for the shortfall in revenues, the government
will raise energy excise taxes imposed on fossil fuels.
The tax changes would bring an extra 5-7 billion crowns
($277 million-$388 million) in budget revenues annually.
CEZ shares rose 3.59 percent, leading gainers on the Prague
exchange and beating a 2.4 percent rise in the main PX index
.PX.
($1 = 18.050 Czech crowns)
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet; writing by Jana
Mlcohova; Editing by Jan Lopatka, Jason Neely and Dale Hudson)