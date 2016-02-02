PRAGUE Feb 2 A Czech court sentenced a former
prime minister's closest adviser to five years in prison on
Tuesday in a rare high-profile conviction for political
corruption.
A Prague City Court ruled that Marek Dalik, an adviser to
Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek, asked for 18 million euros in
bribes in 2007 in connection with a 14.4 billion crown ($580
million) army purchase of armoured carriers made by an Austrian
unit of U.S. firm General Dynamics. A court spokeswoman
confirmed the graft ruling.
Both Dalik and the state attorney can appeal against the
sentence, which includes a 5 million crown fine, at a higher
court. Dalik, 41, has rejected the charges and his attorney said
he should be acquitted. Dalik did not attend the trial.
Topolanek's government was ousted in a 2009 no-confidence
vote, disrupting the six-month Czech presidency of the European
Union.
Czech state attorneys, reacting to public protests about
unpunished corruption by public officials, have launched
high-profile graft investigations in recent year.
Few senior figures have however been convicted so far. A
former health minister who was a rising star in the centre-left
Social Democrat party was sentenced to 8.5 years for
bribe-taking last year, and is awaiting an appeal.
The centre-right prime minister in 2010-2013, Petr Necas,
has been credited with freeing prosecutors to go after senior
suspects.
Necas himself resigned after police investigations of
suspected abuse of secret services and political corruption, but
many Czech commentators saw his prosecution as a misstep and it
has not led to any convictions.
The public outcry has hurt traditional political parties and
anti-corruption rhetoric helped businessman Andrej Babis become
finance minister. His ANO party is the favourite to win the 2017
election.
($1 = 24.7380 Czech crowns)
