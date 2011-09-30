* Bank has little room to cut rates further from record lows

* Currency weaker than c.bank fcast but still strongest in CEE

* Analyst says cbank may tolerate weakening to 2009 low

By Jana Mlcochova

PRAGUE, Sept 30 The Czech Republic's central bank might be quite happy to see some of the currency weakness that its Polish, Hungarian and Romanian counterparts have been fighting over the past month.

Double-digit percentage falls in the zloty finally proved too much for the Poles to swallow last Friday, prompting outright intervention. Romania has done likewise and Hungary's central bank has said it will have to keep interest rates high to prevent the forint's situation worsening.

The flip side, of course, is that exporters in all three are benefitting from low exchange rates that have helped them continue to grow at a time when much of Europe is struggling to do so.

The Czechs' even more export-orientated economy, by contrast, is struggling and the crown, long seen as a safe-haven play in the region, is a meagre 1.7 percent lower since July.

The trouble is Czech interest rates are already at a record low 0.75 percent and the central bank is resistant to unorthodox measures like quantitative easing. That may mean letting the crown slide against the euro is the most efficient way it can ease policy.

"With such loose policy, rates close to zero, it is much better if (monetary) conditions are eased through a weaker crown because the room there is unlimited," said Martin Lobotka, an analyst at Ceska Sporitelna

"As the economy slows, the bank will not see it as a problem if the crown depreciates below 26.00 in my opinion," he added.

BARRIER

The crown is now weaker than the Czech central bank's outlook for 24.2 for the third quarter, but analysts say it would tolerate a much deeper fall.

Weak demand both at home and abroad has caused a sharp deceleration in retail sales, exports and industry since mid year, while government austerity measures and persistently high unemployment have worked in tandem to squeeze consumer demand.

That has pushed policy-relevant inflation into negative figures and consumer price inflation to just 1.7 percent in August, below the 2 percent midpoint of the bank's target.

Last week, the bank opened up the possibility of cutting rates further, naming the weaker-than-expected unit as the only pro-inflationary risk and citing downside risks to its economic outlook stemming from global uncertainties.

But analysts say there is a psychological barrier -- the main repo rate is half the European Central Bank's 1.5 percent -- that means the bank may hesitate to ease rates further.

The bank has also long followed a non-interventionist policy approach that avoids the sort of aggressive action taken by the Swiss central bank to weaken the franc, or by other central banks to flood the market with liquidity.

"Through the entire crisis we were never forced to conduct unorthodox monetary policy and we have never been forced to start thinking deeply about these kind of measures," Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl told Reuters in an interview earlier this month.

In the absence of that and given the Czech Republic's low debt, strong fundamentals, and the government's retrenchment drive, the bank is most likely to sit and wait. And there is no guarantee that will bring results.

"People like the fundamental story in the Czech Republic," said Tim Ash, emerging markets economist at RBS.

UNORTHODOX IS NOT OUR STYLE

A Reuters poll showed earlier this month economists expected the crown to firm the slowest among central European currencies, rising 3.7 percent to 23.79 to the euro from Friday's level of 24.66 over the next 12 months.

The bank on average sees it as neutral if the crown firms by about 3 percent annually as it converges with its richer Western European peers. Should it move faster, the central bank would probably go ahead with the flagged rate cut , analysts said.

Head of Emerging Markets Research at Danske Bank Lars Christensen goes further; he believes the bank should intervene to weaken the crown if inflation continues to inch down and growth weakens further.

At any rate, ING Senior Analyst Vojtech Benda believes the bank could accept weakening to 29.00-30.00 per euro. As much as 18 percent, that would almost match the crown's loss during the global crisis that prompted the bank to verbally intervene in February 2009.

"The sensitivity of the central bank to the exchange rate development now is relatively low because there is no problem with inflation and risks to growth are on the downside," Benda said. "So potential weakening in the crown would be seen as a positive factor." (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller)