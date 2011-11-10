PRAGUE Nov 10 The second-largest Czech
bank CSOB, a unit of Belgium's KBC, took an additional
impairment charge on its Greek bond holdings in the third
quarter, pushing nine-month underlying net profit down 10
percent to 8.8 billion crowns, it said on Thursday.
The bank said it took a 1.05 billion crown pre-tax
impairment in the quarter after a 1.3 billion charge in the
second quarter. It said these impairments hit net profit by a
total 1.91 billion crowns.
CSOB said its loan portfolio rose for a fifth straight
quarter, helping push net interest income up 3 percent
year-on-year to 6.29 billion crowns.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)