PRAGUE, April 10 New car registrations in the Czech Republic fell by 16.3 percent in the first quarter, data from car importers showed on Wednesday, adding to a picture of continued weakness in the economy which has been falling or stagnating for a year and a half, the longest recession in two decades.

Gross domestic product fell by 1.2 percent last year and analysts expect growth around zero at best in 2013.

The Car Importers Association said new passenger car registrations slumped to 36,453, led by a 21 percent drop seen by the market leader, domestic maker Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit.

In focusing on bringing the budget deficit down the government has added to the economic weakness with tax hikes and spending cuts which have eroded consumer spending power.

However, Skoda has said its sales at the beginning of the year were partly affected by a switch to the production of a new model and that it expected its overall sales to recover in the second half. It reported a worldwide sales drop of 6.9 percent for February.

Czech retail sales including car sales showed a 4.7 percent drop for February. February car sales according to that data fell by 7.1 percent.

Output data released on Monday showed industrial production edged up on the month, but a slump in new orders clouded the manufacturing outlook.

The central bank has cut it main interest rate to 0.05 percent and said it would keep it there for an extended period, until it sees a significant build-up of price pressures.

Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday the economy was bumping along at the bottom of the cycle but it was not clear when it would start rebounding.

The country's banking association also said on Wednesday it expected a 0.2 percent drop in GDP this year. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Greg Mahlich)