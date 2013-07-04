PRAGUE, July 4 New car registrations in the Czech Republic fell by 14 percent in the first half of 2013, but retail sales figures on Thursday showed a glimmer of hope for the sector which dominates the country's export-dependent economy.

Citing data from the Car Importers Association, news agency CTK said new passenger car registrations slumped to 80,818, led by an 18 percent drop seen by the market leader, domestic maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, whose sales were partly hurt by switching to a new Octavia model.

A focus of the outgoing government of Prime Minister Petr Necas on cutting the budget deficit has hit consumption, markedly contributing to a one-and-a-half year old economic recession.

But retail sales data for May showed appetite to spend has unexpectedly improved. Seasonally-adjusted sales of cars and repairs grew by 1.0 percent month-on-month and by 3.8 percent year on year.

Weakening demand for Czech industrial exports weighed on growth in past quarters, but foreign trade began to recover in April on the back of cars and machinery trade. Exports rose by 6.4 percent, after a 7.3 percent contraction in March.

The central bank (CNB) predicts the economy to start recovering towards the end of the year. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Stephen Nisbet)