PRAGUE Feb 9 Czech January consumer prices were
in line with central bank forecasts, with only small deviations
in structure, the bank said on Monday.
Consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent year-on-year in January,
above analysts' forecast of a mild drop.
The bank said food prices dropped more than expected, while
regulated prices showed growth despite expectations of a
decline.
The bank said anti-inflationary effects of import prices
would wane only in early 2016. The domestic economy and slowly
accelerating wage growth will have pro-inflationary effects over
the next 12-18 months, it said.
