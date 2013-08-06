UPDATE 1-PwC blames Corzine for MF Global demise as trial starts
* Former N.J. governor called "mastermind" of failed strategy (Adds details from opening statements, testimony by first witness)
* Industrial output falls by 5.3 percent, worst since March
* Exports fall for fifth time this year
* Data cloud hopes of economic recovery
* Political crisis makes budget outlook unclear
* Former N.J. governor called "mastermind" of failed strategy (Adds details from opening statements, testimony by first witness)
NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday.
* Warns "no free ride" for non-OPEC producers (Adds comment on reserves, oil price moves, warning against irrational exuberance)