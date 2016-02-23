PRAGUE Feb 23 Czech producer prices fell at
their fastest monthly pace since November 2008, dropping by a
deeper-than-expected 1.6 percent in January and showing the
challenge the central bank faces in lifting overall inflation.
In year-on-year terms, factory gate prices decreased by 3.4
percent, more than the median forecast of 2.3 percent in a
Reuters poll. Analysts also expected only a 0.4 percent
month-on-month drop in the first month of 2016.
"The absence of inflationary pressures in the domestic
economy and risks to the global economy growth outlook combined
indicate that central bank will remain cautious and it will ease
conditions further if needed," Radomir Jac, chief economist at
Generali Investments CEE, said.
The Czech economy grew over 4 percent in 2015 although
sagging oil and commodity prices have dampened price growth in
the country. Overall inflation grew at a rate of 0.6 percent in
January.
The statistics office said prices of coking coal, refined
products and electricity were the biggest drag on January
producer prices.
The central bank said at a policy meeting this month that it
would extend the use of its weak crown policy to keep monetary
conditions loose into 2017.
Expected policy easing by the European Central Bank has also
re-opened debate on whether the bank should cut interest rates
into negative territory.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)