* Vaclav Klaus to leave after 10 years of presidency
* He made a mark with his Euro-scepticism, blunt style
* Klaus angered EU leaders by blocking Lisbon treaty
* Election will install a more pro-European successor
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Jan 10 This weekend's election to choose
a new Czech president is a wide open race but one result is
clear already: the era of incumbent Vaclav Klaus, one of
Europe's most colourful and divisive leaders, is coming to an
end.
Klaus, 71, is required by law to leave office after two
five-year terms in which he did much that won favour from
ordinary Czechs but also frequently angered fellow European
leaders with his fierce Euro-scepticism.
He kept Europe waiting for months in 2009 by refusing to
sign the EU's Lisbon treaty, a step which led to some people
calling him a central European Margaret Thatcher, the former
British leader who relished tangling with Brussels.
There is no clear front-runner in the presidential election,
which takes place over Friday and Saturday, but the victor will
be much more pro-European than Klaus. The most likely outcome is
a second round run-off between two former prime ministers, Milos
Zeman and Jan Fischer.
The change of president is likely to be welcomed in several
European capitals, where nerves were frayed by Klaus' suspicion
of European integration, often expressed in a blunt style.
"Since the Czechs started making problems, they won the
nickname 'Circus Prague'," said an EU diplomat who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
"Some of their positions are hard to understand rationally.
The Euro scepticism in there is coming from one person so I am
sure everyone is waiting for his replacement."
The presidential post does not carry much day-to-day power.
That rests with the prime minister and his cabinet.
But presidents have a role in representing the country
abroad, appoint prime ministers and the central bank board, pick
constitutional court judges, and enjoy high respect among the
Czech Republic's 10 million people.
Klaus took over the presidency from Vaclav Havel, the
playwright and dissident who led the Velvet Revolution that
ended Communist rule.
"WHO ARE YOU?"
The two men could not have been more different. Havel was a
softly-spoken intellectual devoted to human rights. His
successor is a right-wing economist and follower of Margaret
Thatcher who takes pride in his abrasive style.
He has often resorted to intimidating opponents. "And who
are you?" has been his favourite way to start a conversation,
even with people whom he clearly knew.
More seriously, say his critics, his Euro-scepticism
bordered on an obsession, and they allege it has helped push the
country to the edge of the EU mainstream.
Though many in western Europe share his euro-scepticism,
Klaus was a rarity among central European leaders, most of whom
see embracing the EU, after decades of oppression by Nazi
Germany and the Soviet Union, as their historic destiny.
When Czechs voted in a referendum on whether to join the EU
in 2003, Klaus did not recommend a "yes" vote. He refused to fly
the EU flag of gold stars on a blue background from the
presidential residence in Prague Castle.
In excerpts from a book he is preparing to publish, Klaus
said the world today is "much more socialist, if not more
communist, in any case more unfree," than he had imagined after
the fall of communism.
"Our convergence toward the EU meant and means turning away
from capitalism," he wrote.
He once also likened the EU structure to that of Comecon,
the Soviet bloc' economic cooperation group.
"He took the fight against the EU...as his personal
struggle, while he forgot that he should mainly defend the
interests of the Czech Republic," said political analyst Josef
Mlejnek.
Klaus saw the Lisbon treaty, aimed at streamlining
decision-making in Europe, as an attack on Czech sovereignty. He
eventually signed it after winning concessions, but not before
some European policymakers had accused him of holding the
continent hostage.
Since then, stories circulated in Prague of frosty exchanges
when Klaus met other EU heads of state.
Yet Klaus's euro-scepticism has paid off in one respect: it
helped keep them out of the euro single currency. While the euro
zone wrestles with a debt crisis, Czechs are now happy with
their solid crown currency and low debt.
Many Czechs also give Klaus credit in other areas. As
Czechoslovak finance minister and later Czech prime minister, he
won applause for liberalising prices and trade in the early
1990s while keeping macroeconomic stability.
Klaus's term ends in March. He has said he would devote his
time to a think-tank he set up with the help of the richest
Czech businessman, Petr Kellner, a beneficiary of 1990s
privatisations.
But he has also said he could not rule out seeking a role in
Europe, noting that there are European Parliament elections next
year. That may seem improbable given his views on the EU, but he
would not be the first person to use the parliament to rail
against Brussels.
While commentators say this may be just a ruse, many Czechs
believe he will stay in public life. Speaking this week about
his future political plans, Klaus said: "Nothing is over."