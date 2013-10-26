PRAGUE Oct 26 Czech centre-left Social Democrats lead in the central European country's parliamentary election but a strong showing by a new centrist party may complicate talks on forming a government, partial results showed on Saturday.

The Social Democrats, who plan to raise taxes for banks and big firms, led with 21.8 percent of the vote after 51 percent of polling stations had reported. The new centrist protest movement ANO had 18.7 percent and the Communists, a potential partner for the Social Democrats, 16.3 percent.