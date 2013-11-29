PRAGUE Nov 29 The Czech energy regulator expects the average household electricity rate to fall by 10.9 percent in 2014 due to weaker wholesale prices and consumers needing to pay less for renewable power support, it said on Friday.

The regulator, ERU, also said the regulated part of household electricity prices, which makes up about half of the final price, would fall by 10.8 percent on average in 2014. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)