PRAGUE Dec 22 The Czech Republic should speed
development of new nuclear power units that will generate half
the country's future electricity demand by building new reactors
at the Temelin and Dukovany plants, the state's updated energy
strategy showed.
The centre-left government, which took power this year, is
due to discuss the revised energy strategy to 2040 at a cabinet
meeting on Monday.
A strategy document, a copy of which was obtained by
Reuters, said the state should "support and speed up" building
new blocks in existing locations with a combined capacity of up
to 2,500 megawatts (MW).
The document, drawn up by the industry ministry, also
contained recommendations to solidify the central European
nation's role as an important transit country for natural gas.
The Czechs have long sought to boost the share of nuclear
power from around one third of its electricity output despite
neighbouring Germany's decision to turn away from atomic energy
following the Fukushima disaster in 2011.
The updated energy strategy also leaves open the question of
financing new nuclear units, an issue important for majority
state-owned utility CEZ's plans to build new reactors.
CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, scrapped a tender
worth more than $10 billion in April to expand Temelin because
of low wholesale power prices and the state's refusal to provide
price guarantees.
CEZ has said it would wait for the new energy strategy
before taking any new steps.
Industry Minister Jan Mladek has talked about building one
new block each at the Dukovany and Temelin stations. He has also
floated the option of a new state entity building the units and
leasing them for use after that.
The state energy strategy suggested nuclear power should be
a pillar that could generate around 50 percent of the country's
power generation. The state should look at extending the life of
Dukovany by 50-60 years, the document found.
The Czech Republic should also maintain its role as a
transit country for natural gas. The nation, reliant mostly on
Russian deliveries, has in recent years increased shipments of
gas coming through pipelines from the north from Germany to
reduce need for supplies via Ukraine.
To ensure energy security, the state should secure
construction of a proposed north-south corridor with connections
to the Polish and Austrian systems, which is part of a wider
plan to expand links across central and southeastern Europe, the
document found.
