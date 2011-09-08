By Roman Gazdik
PRAGUE, Sept 8 A Czech draft policy paper seen
by Reuters on Thursday proposes to build a string of new atomic
plants in the central European country, in a stark contrast to a
wide pullback from nuclear power following the Fukushima
disaster in March.
The draft from the Industry Ministry said the country, an
exporter of electricity to neighbouring Germany which announced
a complete retreat from nuclear power after the March disaster
in Japan, should boost reliance on nuclear to 80 percent of all
energy needs by 2060.
The Czechs have six nuclear reactors and have opened a
tender for two more. Officials have sounded concern over
possible political pressure from Germany against the project.
Opposition is also expected from fiercely anti-nuclear
Austria, whose border lies some 50 km (30 miles) from the
biggest Czech nuclear plant at Temelin where the first new units
are to be built by 2025.
Industry and trade Minister Martin Kocourek told Reuters
that nuclear power was indispensable as a cheap energy source
and renewable power would not be sufficient.
"Part of the European Union is going in a different
direction, because they probably do not care about
competitiveness," he said.
"We are not saying these plants will start working
tomorrow."
CEZ CEZPsp.PR, central Europe's largest utility, produces
more than 70 percent of Czech power and is the sole operator of
nuclear plants, which contribute a third of total electricity
production in the nation of 10.5 million.
The Industry Ministry draft, obtained by Reuters, takes into
account three scenarios of future developments.
The most extreme scenario that sees higher consumption to
meet a high rise in electricity use counts on boosting installed
nuclear capacity to as much as 18.69 gigawatt by 2060 from a
current 3.78 GW.
In the other two scenarios, nuclear capacity would grow to
13.89 gigawatts with expected domestic consumption rising to
around 80 terrawatt hours from the current 49 TWh.
In June, Germany's cabinet backed a far-reaching energy
strategy to reverse longer life cycles granted to nuclear power
stations and to look more toward renewables for future power
supply.
The Czech ministry's draft plan relies on the nuclear power
plants at Temelin -- near the Austrian border -- and Dukovany
operating until 2062 and 2045, respectively, with new plants
coming on line over the coming decades at three different sites.
The majority state-owned CEZ plans to build two additional
units at Temelin and then potentially up to three other units in
Slovakia and at Dukovany.
Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, an alliance of
Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and
France's Areva , are bidding to build the units in the
biggest-ever Czech procurement deal.
