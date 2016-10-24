* Central bank (CNB) revokes ERB Bank licence

PRAGUE, Oct 24 The Czech central bank has withdrawn the licence of ERB Bank, a small Russian-owned lender operating in the Czech market, citing violations of exposure rules relating to bond investments, poor risk management and lack of controls.

The central bank said that failings by ERB had threatened the bank's stability, adding that it did not have systems in place to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism or to ensure observance of international sanctions.

"The CNB found major shortcomings jeopardising the stability of ERB bank, especially in the areas of credit, market and liquidity risk management," it said.

The central bank's decision follows its announcement on Oct. 11 that ERB had failed to meet obligations to depositors and that customers could claim compensation from the national deposit insurance scheme.

ERB, which is 93 percent owned by Russian businessman Roman Popov, said it was unable to make immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

According to end-June regulatory filings with the Czech central bank, Popov was also the sole owner of Prvni Cesko-Ruska Banka (PCRB), a Moscow-based bank that lost its licence from Russian regulators in July. ERB's 2015 annual report said it was owed 145 million crowns ($5.85 million) by PCRB.

Though neither ERB nor Popov are subject to EU sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, its focus on Russian business means that Western sanctions have had detrimental knock-on effects.

BOND INVESTMENT

The statement from the central bank on Monday said that ERB had acquired bonds from a single Austrian issuer with a nominal value of 60 million euros ($65 million) "under entirely non-standard conditions" far exceeding allowed limits.

Their nominal value equates to nearly a third of ERB's total assets of 4.97 billion crowns ($206.23 million) at the end of June.

The bank's 2015 annual report said the bonds were issued by a little-known Austrian firm called M&A InvestConsult.

Acting upon the central bank's concerns, the bank had exercised a sell option on the bonds in February, but by late July it had received only 9 million euros back from M&A InvestConsult, leaving the bank with 51 million euros of outstanding receivables.

Regulatory filings showed that ERB had total loans of 1.78 billion crowns at the end of the second quarter, of which 940 million were in some type of default.

The Czech banking system as a whole has maintained profitability and required no bailouts during and since the global financial crisis. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) ($1 = 24.7970 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Goodman)