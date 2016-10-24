* Central bank (CNB) revokes ERB Bank licence
* CNB: shortcomings in credit, market and liquidity risk
* Regulator says bond purchases exceeded limits
(Adds details on bank's bond investment, ties to Russian bank)
PRAGUE, Oct 24 The Czech central bank has
withdrawn the licence of ERB Bank, a small Russian-owned lender
operating in the Czech market, citing violations of exposure
rules relating to bond investments, poor risk management and
lack of controls.
The central bank said that failings by ERB had threatened
the bank's stability, adding that it did not have systems in
place to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism
or to ensure observance of international sanctions.
"The CNB found major shortcomings jeopardising the stability
of ERB bank, especially in the areas of credit, market and
liquidity risk management," it said.
The central bank's decision follows its announcement on Oct.
11 that ERB had failed to meet obligations to depositors and
that customers could claim compensation from the national
deposit insurance scheme.
ERB, which is 93 percent owned by Russian businessman Roman
Popov, said it was unable to make immediate comment when
contacted by Reuters.
According to end-June regulatory filings with the Czech
central bank, Popov was also the sole owner of Prvni Cesko-Ruska
Banka (PCRB), a Moscow-based bank that lost its licence from
Russian regulators in July. ERB's 2015 annual report said it was
owed 145 million crowns ($5.85 million) by PCRB.
Though neither ERB nor Popov are subject to EU sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis, its focus on Russian business means
that Western sanctions have had detrimental knock-on effects.
BOND INVESTMENT
The statement from the central bank on Monday said that ERB
had acquired bonds from a single Austrian issuer with a nominal
value of 60 million euros ($65 million) "under entirely
non-standard conditions" far exceeding allowed limits.
Their nominal value equates to nearly a third of ERB's total
assets of 4.97 billion crowns ($206.23 million) at the end of
June.
The bank's 2015 annual report said the bonds were issued by
a little-known Austrian firm called M&A InvestConsult.
Acting upon the central bank's concerns, the bank had
exercised a sell option on the bonds in February, but by late
July it had received only 9 million euros back from M&A
InvestConsult, leaving the bank with 51 million euros of
outstanding receivables.
Regulatory filings showed that ERB had total loans of 1.78
billion crowns at the end of the second quarter, of which 940
million were in some type of default.
The Czech banking system as a whole has maintained
profitability and required no bailouts during and since the
global financial crisis.
