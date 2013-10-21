* Czech central bank plans extra capital cushions without
phase-in period
* Says most banks can meet new reserve requirements with
current capital
* Plans added 1-3 pct systemic risk capital buffer for 4
banks
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Oct 21 The Czech central bank plans to
slap extra capital requirements on four core lenders but will
not activate all capital buffers possible under a new European
regulatory framework, a central banker said.
New capital rules have been adopted by the European Union to
boost bank defences breached during the financial crisis. They
will be phased in from next year.
Under the rules, all banks will have to hold capital in
excess of the current 8 percent of risk-weighted assets, and
national regulators have the right to make selected banks hold
more.
The Czech central bank will place a mandatory 2.5 percent
additional capital conservation buffer on all banks without any
phase-in period next year, as soon as required legislation takes
effect, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said.
The four most important banks will have to set aside a
"systemic risk buffer" worth an additional 1-3 percent of
assets, also from next year, he said, without naming the banks.
The Czech commercial banking sector has weathered the
financial crisis without financial aid, thanks to strong
profitability and a lack of investments into assets viewed as
toxic, such as securities backed by high-risk mortgages.
Erste's Ceska Sporitelna, UniCredit and
Societe Generale's Komercni Banka said they
had been selected to set up the extra buffer. CSOB said it
expected to qualify as well.
"We're not going at full throttle. We could demand an even
higher level of reserves," Tomsik told Reuters and daily
Hospodarske Noviny.
Sporitelna said its systemic risk buffer would be at the
upper boundary of the central bank's requirement at 3 percent,
and Komercni said its buffer would be 2.5 percent.
The buffers will have to be covered by the highest quality
capital, called Common Equity Tier 1.
Tomsik said the central bank will not, at least for two
years, order banks to create another reserve that may be
required under the new rules, called the counter-cyclical
buffer, which should be applied at times of faster credit
expansion.
The "vast majority" of banks representing a dominant part of
the banking sector will be able to cover the new requirements
from their existing capital. In case more capital is needed, it
can be built up gradually by retaining profits, Tomsik said.
The average capital adequacy ratio in the banking sector was
17.6 percent in June, with Tier 1 capital at 17.3 percent, high
compared with most European banking systems.
"We want to maintain the current capital adequacy in the
banking sector," Tomsik said.
Komercni Banka's Chief Operating Officer Pavel Cejka told
Reuters last month he expected to maintain the bank's dividend
payout ratio of 60-70 percent of profit under the anticipated
new rules, but the new regulations could become a burden if the
bank's loan portfolio expands substantially in the future.
The central bank said it would frequently re-evaluate the
applied capital requirements.