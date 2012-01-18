PRAGUE Jan 18 The Czech government will
decide whether to join the planned EU's fiscal compact only when
a final version of the pact is ready, a senior government source
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are rather open (to joining) than closed," the source
said. "The final decision depends on the wording of the
contract."
EU officials agreed to a new treaty in December, aiming to
push ahead with deeper economic integration and tackle a euro
zone debt crisis.
The source also said the government will propose a
referendum as an approval mechanism, if it eventually agrees to
join.
(Reporting by Robert Mueller, writing by Jana Mlcochova)