PRAGUE Jan 18 The Czech government will decide whether to join the planned EU's fiscal compact only when a final version of the pact is ready, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are rather open (to joining) than closed," the source said. "The final decision depends on the wording of the contract."

EU officials agreed to a new treaty in December, aiming to push ahead with deeper economic integration and tackle a euro zone debt crisis.

The source also said the government will propose a referendum as an approval mechanism, if it eventually agrees to join. (Reporting by Robert Mueller, writing by Jana Mlcochova)