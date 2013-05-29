* Falling trade volumes, regulation drive consolidation

* CEE bourse official says options open in Warsaw talks

By Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt

PRAGUE, May 29 The chairman of the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE) can see a future where his institution no longer exists.

Squeezed in recent years by a slump in trading volumes, the exchange - home to central Europe's largest listed company CEZ - is already involved in broader regional talks, lead by its Vienna-based owners and their Warsaw counterpart, which could lead to closer cooperation - or even a single market covering several countries.

For the PSE's Petr Koblic, deeper integration is crucial in securing the future of regional stock exchanges.

Koblic, 42, who became PSE head in 2004, said all options were open in the Warsaw talks. The futures of Prague and others like it in the region, though, are tied to building a "common marketplace".

"The question is if the brand name Prague Stock Exchange will exist in five years? My guess is it will not exist," Koblic said in an interview on the top floor of the PSE's offices overlooking the rooftops of Prague's historic Old Town.

"You have to do something. You are forced by the market condition and regulation to do something (like) merge," he said.

The PSE, which has seen trading volume fall 75 percent from a peak in 2007, has operated within the CEE Stock Exchange Group (CEESEG) since 2009 after the Vienna Stock Exchange bought a 92 percent stake.

CEESEG, owned mostly by Austrian banks and where Koblic is co-chief executive, is in the midst of a drive to integrate IT systems, membership and clearing across its four markets - Vienna, Prague, Budapest and Ljubljana - in an effort to boost trading.

But with challenges like national regulation, licensing and other legal issues, there are still clear obstacles to full integration.

The PSE, whose creation in 1993 helped mark the end of four decades of Communist rule, has had to grapple with a host of problems both now and in the past.

In the 1990s, many retail investors lost money following a privatisation drive that left state firms in the hands of people who stripped their assets. The result was a lingering high level of mistrust toward stock markets.

A revival came in the 2000s, featuring a handful of new stock listings. But then the credit crunch hit.

Trading volume in Prague fell to 250.6 billion crowns ($12.4 billion) in 2012, making it far less active a venue than Warsaw whose volume was 190 billion zlotys ($58.3 billion).

MARKET VALUE

One specific issue for Prague is the fact that it lacks listings from a wide spectrum of the economy. And only half the 14 companies in the Prague index have stock market values of more than $1 billion.

CEESEG as a whole hosts companies with a combined market value of 125 billion euros ($160.7 billion). The Polish bourse by contrast is home to 438 companies with a total stock market value of nearly $215 billion.

Koblic said activity on the PSE was also being hurt by regulation, such as the European Union's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID), designed to harmonise market regulation throughout the bloc, together with the EU's weak economic outlook and tarnished image among global investors.

He called the EU's planned financial transactions tax "ridiculous", saying it would damage Europe, though only 11 states have joined, including Austria but not the Czechs.

Koblic expects little short-term lift from the centre-right cabinet's introduction of state-funded private pensions this year, though a Polish pension reform in the late 1990s was a major driving force for the Warsaw bourse's development.

Some critics have called the Czech pension reform weak because the funds are voluntary.

All of which puts the emphasis in determining the PSE's future firmly on further integrating CEESEG's markets and, possibly, bringing Warsaw on board.

Vienna-based CEESEG has entered talks on cooperation with its Warsaw counterpart after years of competing.

The two sides have so far kept quiet on progress and CEESEG said only that all options were open when it confirmed the talks in April after a source told Reuters they had started.

Koblic said discussions were still preliminary, meaning the exchange of information and analysis.

"Everything is very open," he said. "Obviously it can end up, which I hope not, in a handshake that we are going to be friends forever, but nothing more. Or it can end up in any form of common marketplace." ($1 = 3.2599 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 20.1622 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)