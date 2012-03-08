PRAGUE, March 8 The state-owned Czech Export Bank priced a 250 million euro, 7-year bond at 180 basis points over mid-swaps on Thursday, the Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported.

Books closed at 900 million euros, IFR said, helping tighten the spread from initial guidance of 190 basis points.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs managed the sale.

Czech Export Bank is rated AA- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Winfrey)