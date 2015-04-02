* Bad loans make up more than a fifth of loan book

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 2 The Czech Finance Ministry aims to clean out a major part of bad loans burdening the state-owned export bank's portfolio by the end of the year and will soon pick an adviser for the process, a deputy minister said.

The Czech Export Bank holds 19 billion crowns ($744 million) of bad credit, or 22 percent of the bank's loan book, mostly related to lending for projects in Russia, and has been seeking to deal with the problem after management changes last year.

The bad loans are a rare blot on the Czech banking sector, which has avoided the problems that hit many lenders in Europe in the wake of the global financial crisis and remains a strong profit driver for banks' western European owners.

Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros, who heads the export bank's supervisory board, told Reuters some of the bad loans will be sold. Others may be put into special purpose vehicles with co-investors who can earn a fee for successfully disposing of them.

"We hope it will be finished by the end of this year ... the major part (of the portfolio)," he said in an interview conducted on Wednesday.

He declined to say what portion of bad loans in the portfolio would be sold or to comment on media reports that the export bank may give up its banking license, which would help it avoid any mandatory capital increase.

The bank had outstanding loans worth 85.8 billion crowns at the end of 2013, according to its annual report. A third of those were in Russia.

Pros said up to 90 percent of bad loans at the state lender, set up 20 years ago to support Czech exports, relate to deals in Russia and have been on the books for several years.

"(Some bad loans) are from frauds. It is not only based on market conditions in Russia," he said. "The management board have already identified some projects that could be sold out of the portfolio."

"So this is the priority number one of the ministry."

Czech banks held assets of 5.1 trillion crowns at the end of 2013. Most banks remain highly profitable, helped by low loan-to-deposit ratios and strong capital buffers.

The sector's non-performing loan rate for corporate loans dipped to 6.5 percent in February.

