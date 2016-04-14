MLADE BUKY, Czech Republic, April 14 Czech exporters want their government to simplify bringing in foreign workers, as the Czech Republic's strengthening economy leads to a growing shortage of labour.

A Czech Exporters Association survey of around 100 members in March found 90 percent of them had trouble finding workers in the Czech market, even forcing some of them to turn down orders.

Czech job vacancies soared last year as the economy expanded 4.3 percent, making it one of the fastest-growing in the European Union, thanks to rising trade, domestic demand and a record flow of EU development funds.

Unemployment meanwhile is also among the lowest in the EU, at 6.1 percent, or 443,000 people, in March, according to the Labour Ministry. Some 117,000 jobs were left unfilled.

The Industry Ministry has tried to make it easier for companies that can't fill positions with domestic workers to look elsewhere. A programme begun in March, for example, eased the way for hiring up to 500 technicians from Ukraine.

However, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said the priority was still to get unemployed Czechs back to work.

"It is not that easy from the point of view of the state. It is better to find programmes to get (unemployed Czechs) back; 400,000 is still a high number," Mladek told a seminar organised by the association.

The survey said that some of the respondents are already under pressure from lack of workers.

"It is becoming a problem, because there is a potential which you cannot use," Roman Zalud from Alex Fox, which makes promotional textiles, told Reuters on the sidelines of the seminar.

He said although his company had not had to reject any contracts so far, it has already felt constrained because it could not expand as much as it wanted to. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Larry King)